Mattress fire reported at Detroit Club downtown
Firefighters rushed to the historic Detroit Club downtown on Friday night to extinguish a blaze, city officials said.
A mattress fire was reported about 10 p.m. in a room at the four-story building near Cass and Fort, said Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell.
The 45,000-square-foot private social club, which has been at that location since the 1890s and reopened last year after major renovations, includes 10 luxury overnight rooms on the fourth floor.
It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fire, which appeared to be "relatively minor," Fornell said. No injuries or major structural damage were reported.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/23/mattress-fire-reported-detroit-club-downtown/3253175002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.