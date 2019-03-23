The renovated Detroit Club is shown on January 12, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Firefighters rushed to the historic Detroit Club downtown on Friday night to extinguish a blaze, city officials said.

A mattress fire was reported about 10 p.m. in a room at the four-story building near Cass and Fort, said Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell.

The 45,000-square-foot private social club, which has been at that location since the 1890s and reopened last year after major renovations, includes 10 luxury overnight rooms on the fourth floor.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fire, which appeared to be "relatively minor," Fornell said. No injuries or major structural damage were reported.

