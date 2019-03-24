The armed robbery and carjacking took place about 5 a.m. at a gas station at Clay and the Interstate 75 service drive. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley / Detroit News)

Detroit — A 29-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint early Sunday morning at a gas station off Interstate 75 on Detroit's east side, police said.

The armed robbery and carjacking took place about 5 a.m. at a gas station at Clay and the Interstate 75 service drive.

Police say two men, one of them armed, approached the victim and demanded his vehicle.

The victim complied, and the suspects took off in his silver 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck, which has a Michigan license plate number of CGA 3673.

No detailed description of the two suspects was immediately available.

