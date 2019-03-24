Steam flows from a bust of President Donald Trump at the 2018 Marche du Nain Rouge in Detroit on March 25, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears)

Detroit — The Marche du Nain Rouge, Detroit's unofficial rite of spring, now in its 10th year, is expected to step off from its perch in Midtown on Sunday.

The parade invokes one of Detroit's oldest legends while seeking to create a spring parading culture in a town that had none.

Inspired by Mardi Gras in New Orleans — a celebration of culture in another French-founded city, one that Detroit predates — and the so-called "world's largest art parade," the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn, Detroit's "Marche" asks what a Detroit parading culture would look like, if themed on the mythical Nain Rouge.

"Is it good or bad? Is it malevolent? Is it a trickster?" asks Francis Grunow, 45, a co-creator of the parade. "That’s what we have fun with."

The Nain Rouge is, as a Detroit News article called it in 1923, a "little red dwarf" with a "red face and protruding teeth" who, legend had it, "was said to appear when trouble was imminent."

The first mention of the creature in The News' pages dates back to July 1918.

Festivities start at noon on a stage at Second and West Canfield, sponsored by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, where the Gabriel Brass Band will kick things off.

The ceremony begins about an hour later, and, after some "play acting," the Nain Rouge will make an appearance.

"Every year, the shape and costume of the Nain Rouge is different," Grunow said. "We don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like each year. We have no control over (who makes the outfit). The Nain Rouge does his own thing. We just set the stage. We just pull the permits."

All told, expenses typically tally somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000.

The parade steps off about 1:30 p.m., en route to the Masonic Temple. After a closing ceremony on its steps, there is an after party in the temple's Foundation Ballroom, and several Midtown bars and eateries will offer parade-themed specials.

"It’s a nice afternoon in Detroit," Grunow said.

Grunow would prefer not talk about the weather, but the National Weather Service had no such concerns and said high temps Sunday are expected in the low to mid-50s.

Thousands of guests are expected, Grunow said. People tend to dress up and make an artistic contribution to the parade, he said. He can't be sure how many or what they will add.

"It’s largely people just showing up with their own ideas and inspirations and creativity," Grunow said.

