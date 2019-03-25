The Park Avenue House, previously known as the Royal Palm Hotel, at 20305 Park Avenue in Detroit, was designed by renowned architect Louis Kamper in 1925. (Photo: L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International)

Detroit —The historic Park Avenue Hotel in downtown has sold.

According to L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International, Downtown Hospitality Detroit LLC closed on its purchase of the 13-story, 180-room hotel at 2305 Park Avenue. The building was designed by renowned architect Louis Kamper.

The sale price was not disclosed; however, its asking price was $15 million.

The late Wilbur Harrington and his wife operated the 1925 hotel since 1967. The hotel was formerly known as the Royal Palm.

Downtown Hospitality Detroit LLC is owned by partners Mario Kiezi and Mike Abdulnoor who have experience in hospitality and retail real estate. Renovation plans include two restaurants on the first floor and a rooftop bar, according to L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International.

Work is expected to be complete in late 2020.

The real estate transaction drew some early criticism when tenants in October initially received 30-day notices to move in anticipation of the change in ownership.

The former hotel turned rental property was naturally occurring affordable housing downtown that received no federal subsidies, according to Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

After some intervention from the city, tenants were told they could stay until June 30.

Cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/25/historic-park-avenue-hotel-sold-renovations-planned/3266877002/