A 68-year-old man died Sunday in a home fire in an east-side Detroit neighborhood, police said.

Fire crews and medics responded to a home at 19303 Hickory Street in Detroit's Pulaski neighborhood Sunday evening. There were no signs of foul play, Officer Vanessa Burt said.

The fire's cause was not immediately known.

The victim's name was not released Sunday.

Responders found the man's body in the rear of the home, where the fire was contained, Burt said.

The Detroit Fire Department could not be reached for comment Sunday.

