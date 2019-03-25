Pontiac — Deputies in Oakland County are investigating a 2-year-old boy's fall from a second-story window in Pontiac on Sunday evening.

The boy fell just before 6 p.m. from a window in his home on the 500 block of Woodlake Lane, which is west of Baldwin. Deputies arrived to find a damaged window screen under the window the child fell from.

Witnesses told police that the boy had been in his bedroom, looking out a screen window, and that he fell to the ground.

When police checked out the home, they found that the window ledge in the boy's room "was less than two feet off the floor, and wide enough to allow the victim to climb onto it."

Medics took the boy to Royal Oak Beaumont, but his injuries are not believed to be serious. Police have notified Children's Protective Services of the incident.

