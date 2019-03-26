Buy Photo Detroit Police Chief James Craig (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A Detroit police officer clad in an inmate's jumpsuit was escorted into police headquarters in handcuffs and fired Tuesday after an internal investigation revealed she was a drug dealer who threatened people, police chief James Craig said.

The woman, a probationary officer assigned to the 5th Precinct, was arrested Sunday, and transported Tuesday morning from the Detroit Detention Center to a hearing at Public Safety Headquarters, where Craig said he fired her.

Craig, who did not release the former officer's name because she has not been charged with a crime, said the internal investigation was launched after learning of the allegations.

"Early in the day Sunday, we received information from someone that this officer was allegedly involved in drug trafficking, and that she'd made some threats," Craig said. "Within hours, she was arrested Sunday evening, along with a companion who was a felon in possession of a stolen gun. The arrests were without incident.

"We executed search warrants at two locations and recovered narcotics at one house."

On Tuesday, Craig said the officer was transported from the Detention Center to headquarters, where she attended a "chief's confirmation hearing." After the hearing, Craig said he fired her.

"She was still wearing her jail garb when they brought her to headquarters," Craig said. "That sends a message that this kind of behavior won't be tolerated."

Union rules allow the chief to fire probationary officers without going through the usual process of investigations and hearings required for tenured employees.

Craig said he expects his officers to request charges from Wayne County prosecutors.

