The Detroit Renegades Motorcycle Club headquarters on W. 8 Mile in Detroit. (Photo: Google Maps)

The FBI's violent gang and violent crime task forces raided the Detroit Renegades Motorcycle Club's headquarters early Tuesday, the latest investigation involving motorcycle clubs amid a federal crackdown on drug dealing, racketeering and violent crime in recent years.

An FBI spokesman declined to reveal the focus of the investigation but said there had been no arrests.

Jeff Garvin Smith, aka "Fat Dog" (Photo: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Task force officers were spotted outside the Renegades clubhouse in the 300 block of W. Eight Mile between the Michigan State Fair Grounds and John R.

Federal prosecutors have brought racketeering conspiracy cases against area motorcycle clubs in recent years, including the Devils Diciples, Highwaymen and Phantom Outlaw clubs.

In November, the former national president of the Devils Diciples Motorcycle Club, Jeff Garvin Smith, aka “Fat Dog,” 64, of Mt. Clemens, was sentenced to life in prison for racketeering and drug crimes.

In all, eight members of the Devils Diciples have been convicted of federal crimes since 2014.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2486

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/26/fbi-raids-detroit-renegades-motorcycle-clubhouse-gang-crackdown/3276248002/