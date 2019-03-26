James Bishop Craft III was charged with first-degree arson. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a firebombing last week on the city's west side that left a 16-year-old seriously burned, authorities said.

James Bishop Craft III was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court on first-degree arson charges, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The 22-year-old was arrested more than 24 hours after the incident Friday at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Schaefer.

He is accused of tossing "an object containing accelerants through the living room window" of a unit as a teen slept at about 10:45 a.m., police said in a statement.

As fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, she and seven others inside were rushed to a local hospital, according to the release.

The teen sustained third-degree burns over 70 percent of her body and was listed in critical condition, city officials said. The others at the apartment were listed in stable condition.

Through an investigation by the Detroit Police Department, authorities found video footage from local businesses, including Project Green Light, and identified the suspect as Craft.

