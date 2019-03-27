Jeep vehicles are parked outside the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The city of Detroit will acquire 14 acres of leased land from the Great Lakes Water Authority in its effort to deliver 200 acres to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for its $2.5 billion plant expansion on the city’s east side. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP, file)

The city of Detroit will acquire 14 acres of leased land from the Great Lakes Water Authority in its effort to deliver 200 acres to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for its $2.5 billion plant expansion on the city’s east side.

According to a purchase agreement, the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority will purchase for $1 million the property at 11900 Freud and 11900 Jefferson. The agreement includes an easement for the regional water system to have access to operate the Conner Creek CSO Facility.

The DBRA board is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon to finalize the purchase.

Due to a regional sewage disposal system lease agreement, GLWA has the right to sell and receive proceeds from the sale of the property if it is no longer needed.

The property sits south of Fiat Chrysler's Jefferson North Assembly Plant. The automaker plans to invest a total $2.5 million in expanding its Mack Avenue facilities and $900 million investment in the Jefferson North Assembly Plant on Conner Street.

Last fall the DBRA board approved initial steps in the city of Detroit’s request for assistance in assembling land to establish market-ready industrial sites in the city. The authority received $10 million in initial funds from the city from its 2014 bankruptcy exit funds to acquire properties and conduct environmental testing.

As of Wednesday, the city had one month left – until April 27 – to acquire 200 acres of land and secure City Council approval for the development.

The city of Detroit declined to comment on the status of the land assembly.

