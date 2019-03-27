CLOSE The two unknown suspects walked towards the victim's parked car then turned around and entered a small vehicle. The Detroit News, The Detroit News

Detroit — Detroit police are searching for two men in connection to a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

The incident occurred at 3:10 a.m. on March 4 in the 10000 block of Harper Avenue. A 33-year-old man was sitting in his 2001 white Chevrolet Monte Carlo parked on Harper and Cadillac when two men started walking toward his vehicle.

The suspects then turned around and got into a dark-colored, four-door car. One minute later, the same vehicle pulled up next to the victim's.

The front-seat passenger got out and shot the victim in his car. The victim drove off and stopped off at a Project Green Light Detroit gas station in the 9100 block of Chalmers, where 911 was called.

The suspects fled northbound on Hurlburt in a small, dark-colored vehicle with four people inside. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260, (313) 596-6804 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a four-door small dark-colored vehicle. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

