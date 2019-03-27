Buy Photo The Detroit Renewable Power facility near Interstates 94 and 75 was too old and that the cost of eliminating its odor issues was too high, said Todd Grzech CEO of Detroit Renewable Energy on Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — The controversial waste incinerator that has generated complaints for years over its emission violations and noxious odors on the city's east side is permanently shutting down Wednesday, the owner of the facility said.

The Detroit Renewable Power facility near Interstates 94 and 75 was too old and that the cost of eliminating its odor issues was too high, said Todd Grzech CEO of Detroit Renewable Energy on Wednesday. Renewable Energy is the holding company for the waste-to-energy plant. The company bought the facility for $200 million two years ago and invested an estimated $23 million to upgrade it.

The closure impacts 150 workers at the facility, which is on property that is city owned.

"There will be no smell this summer," Grzech said Wednesday. Renewable Energy is the holding company for the waste-to-energy plant.

The 3,000 tons of daily trash will now be delivered to area landfills, Grzech said. And the energy provided from the facility will now be handled by the Detroit Thermal natural-gas facility near Ford Field. That facility is also owned by Detroit Renewable Energy.

The incinerator, originally built and operated by the city of Detroit, is one of the largest municipal solid waste facilities in the nation, burning garbage into energy for city customers.

The facility's stench has long vexed its surrounding neighborhood, spurring lawsuits and prompted groups to lobby for its closure, arguing the site is disrupting their quality of life.

Detroit Renewable Energy had pledged to beef up odor control and touted plans to invest tens of millions into infrastructure upgrades after purchasing it in 2017.

Buy Photo Waste is unloaded from trucks as it starts the process at Detroit Renewable Energy. The incinerator receives more than 3,000 tons of garbage daily. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The odor is caused by decomposing food in the garbage processed at the plant. Decomposing food produces hydrogen sulfide — a gas that smells like rotten eggs.

The state’s air quality division considers hydrogen sulfide to be a toxic air contaminant only if it exceeds certain thresholds. The state, however, has said it doesn't have adequate equipment or resources to conduct regular ambient air monitoring of hydrogen sulfide or other pollutants it considers toxic.

The city "has been pushing Detroit Renewable Energy to address neighborhood concerns about the incinerator for nearly a year. Now that the company has decided to close the incinerator, the city will soon have the ability to influence the future use of this property," Mayor Mike Duggan's twitter account tweeted after news broke of the decision.

"As far as future use of this site, it is my strong preference that this site never again be used as a waste incinerator. We will be pursuing our legal options to make sure this remains the case."

The incinerator was under two consent agreements with the state in 2018 and has exceeded pollution emissions standards more than 750 times over the last five years, according to a recent report by a campaign of environmentalists and community members fighting to get the plant closed.

The Great Lakes Environmental Law Center gave the owners a required 60-day notice in late January that they planned to sue over the emission violations under Clean Air Act.

The group’s executive director, Nick Leonard, said he was “very excited” about the closure.

“It was a huge issue in terms of the environmental impact on residents and their health,” Leonard said. “We thought the facility was having problems given its age. They were having hundreds of (emission) violations every year.”

And last summer, the state Attorney General's Office told the owners the facility needed upgrades to its odor control systems before it could be released from a 2014 consent judgment.

In 2018, company officials told The Detroit News that about 65 percent of the garbage it processed came from the city of Detroit. The rest was trucked in from surrounding communities in Wayne and Macomb counties, including the Grosse Pointes, Warren and Livonia.

The plant recovered heat from its burning process, used it in boilers and made steam to power a turbine that generated enough electricity to power 60,000 homes in the city. The balance of the steam from the plant's boilers went into the city’s steam network, supplying it to about 100 downtown buildings — including the Renaissance Center, Cobo Center and the Gem Theatre — providing them with heat to keep the buildings warm in the winter.

Detroit Thermal, meanwhile, generates steam used for heating and cooling commercial offices, medical facilities, schools, manufacturing sites, governmental buildings, Cobo Center and hotels.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said the "decision to shut down this incinerator is expected to benefit air quality in the City of Detroit."

"MDEQ staff have aggressively pursued a number of enforcement actions against DRP for improper operations over the past several years and have issued DRP 18 separate violation notices in the past 24 months alone," DEQ spokesman Scott Dean said.

"It is our understanding that the City of Detroit is already in action to find waste disposal alternatives to the DRP incinerator, and MDEQ stands ready to provide technical support in this effort."

