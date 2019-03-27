Driver sought in west Detroit hit-and-run
Detroit police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left a 43-year-old man injured on the city's west side.
The victim was riding a motorized bike near Grand River and Schaefer at about 8:50 p.m. when another vehicle struck him from behind, investigators said in a statement.
Medics rushed the man to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition late Tuesday, according to the release.
Authorities did not release other details, including a description of the car involved or the suspect.
