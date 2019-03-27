CLOSE Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted for an attempted carjacking Detroit Police Department, The Detroit News

Detroit — Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted carjacking near Campus Martius.

Police said the incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. on March 15 outside of Citizens Bank downtown in the 700 block of Woodward.

Police describe the suspect as 6-feet-tall, wearing a gray and black checkard coat and a black hat. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 58-year-old woman was sitting in her parked vehicle at a meter outside the bank when a man opened her driver side door and started yelling at her to move into the passenger seat, police said.

When she refused, the suspect attempted to push her into the passenger seat. She pushed back, police said.

Others rushed to help the victim, prompting the suspect to leap out of the vehicle..

The suspect fled northbound on Woodward.

He is described as 6-feet tall, 200 pounds, wearing a plaid, gray-and-black coat with a black hat.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts, contact Detroit Police CATS Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/27/video-detroit-police-seek-suspects-downtown-carjacking/3293353002/