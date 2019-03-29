Tiger fans wander outside Comerica Park after the Opening Day game in 2018 was postponed due to rain. There are showers in the forecast for this year's home opener Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

And here comes winter again.

While the calendar may indicate spring — and the Tigers' home opener is just days away -- wintry temperatures are heading back this way.

And with the chill may come a dusting of snow Saturday and temps dipping into the 30s on Sunday, weather officials said Friday.

"We're going to feel like winter again by Sunday," said Alex Manion of the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "But we'll pop right back out of that by next week for the return of normal temperatures."

The high Thursday was 68 degrees at Detroit Metro Airport, Manion said, but the region will experience a 20-degree fall to highs in the upper 40s on Friday.

There's a silver lining for Friday is it should stay dry for the bulk of the day. But rain returns late evening and into the afternoon Saturday. The rain comes from a low-pressure system coming up from the southwest into Michigan, Manion said.

On Saturday, the temps will drop into the low to mid-40s with a slight chance for snow by the late evening hours. This is caused by a cold front moving in to knock temperatures down, he said.

The snow won't stick in most areas, but elevated grassy surfaces may have more accumulation, Manion said.

It will remain dry on Sunday but the cold with linger. And say dry Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and rebound back into the mid 40s for the first work day of the week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the highs will be in the lower 50s.

For Opening Day in Detroit on Thursday, the temperatures are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 50s though that could change by game day. But there's a slight chance of showers in the morning and afternoon, Manion said.

"It's very typical for spring," he said. "This weather is not out of the ordinary at all."

