Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in a Nov. 11, 2018, double shooting that killed one man. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man and vehicle wanted in connection with a double shooting in November on the city's east side.

Officials on Friday released photos captured by surveillance video.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "NIKE" on the back, a white T-shirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Police said after the shooting he got into a gray or silver Dodge Charger with black stripes on the side.

Police said the suspect in a double shooting on Detroit's east side got into this vehicle. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The shooting happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 1800 block of East Outer Drive, which is south of East Eight Mile and east of Dequindre.

According to authorities, two 18-year-old men were walking in the area when the shooter passed them on foot. The man turned around and fired shots, striking and killing one of the victims. The other was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or (313) 338-9436. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

