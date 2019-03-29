Police are looking for this man in connection with the Jan. 31 armed robbery of another man on the city's west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify two people in the armed robbery of a man at a gas station in January, officials said.

The robbery happened at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in a gas station's parking lot in the 18000 block of West Chicago, according to authorities.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man, pulled his 2005 Buick LaCrosse into the parking lot to make a phone call.

As he was looking down at his phone, another man opened the driver's door, started punching him and demanded money. Meanwhile, another man entered the vehicle through the driver's side door and assaulted the victim with a weapon, officials said.

The two took the victim's mobile phone and fled on foot, heading south on the Southfield Freeway Service Drive, according to police.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators released pictures of the one of the men captured by a security camera at a cellphone store.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

