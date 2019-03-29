Buy Photo Orange barrels line a section of I-94 near Concord Avenue in Detroit, Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Both directions of Interstate 94 will be closed over the weekend between Conner Street and I-75 for work on two overpasses, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Crews will demolish the French Road and Concord Avenue bridges over I-94.

It's the start of a $64 million, 25-mile upgrade project, which includes plans to repair or replace 67 bridges, make concrete repairs and perform other work in six segments between Conner Street in Detroit and Interstate 275 in western Wayne County.

Concrete near the Southfield Freeway and bridges between Telegraph and I-275 will also undergo repairs.

Work is expected to conclude in November.

