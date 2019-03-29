The driver fled north on Grand River after the incident. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police have released surveillance images of a car connected to a hit-and-run this week on the city's west side to spur tips to find the driver.

The victim was riding a motorized mini-bike south on Schaefer near Grand River at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when a dark vehicle hit him, investigators said in a statement.

Medics rushed the 43-year-old man to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition late Tuesday, according to the release.

The driver fled north on Grand River. His car is believed to have front-end damage.

The dark-colored car was captured on surveillance footage around the time of the incident Tuesday night. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes it or has information on the suspect is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-1462. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

