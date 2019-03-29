Detroit — A shuttle bus that sports Wayne State University's logo and “WARRIOR STRONG” slogan on its sides was stolen in Detroit by a suspected drunken driver who was stopped an hour later and about 45 miles away.

The forest green bus, which is owned by a private company, was swiped about 6:15 a.m. Friday while the driver was inside a Detroit gas station on Gratiot at Mack Avenue, said Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt.

"It appears the driver left the vehicle running, got out and went inside," he said. "When he came back out, it was gone. Somebody hopped into the running bus and took off."

Holt said the driver called Detroit police to report the theft. Detroit police contacted Wayne State University Police. WSU police called the company that owns the bus, he said, and the company took the driver to the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct to make a report.

About an hour later, Michigan State Police saw the shuttle bus on Interstate 94 near Zeeb Road in Ann Arbor, he said. A trooper pulled the bus over about 7:15 a.m.

Holt said the state police and the Detroit police are handling the investigation.

State police Lt. Darren Green told MLive.com that the thief said “the keys were in it,” so he “took it.”

The 59-year-old Detroit man was arrested for vehicle theft and suspected drunken driving. Green said he already was named in 16 misdemeanor warrants and had 21 driving suspensions.

Wayne State University's sports teams are called the “Warriors.”

Detroit News staff writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed.

