Man shot sitting in his car on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A 35-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after a shooting early Saturday on the city's west side, police say.
Detroit police were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the area of Keeler and Mendota Street on reports of a victim shot.
Police determined the 35-year-old man was sitting in his white Ford Focus when three vehicles pulled up beside him. Two armed suspects approached him and shot him.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in temporary serious condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-2200 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
