Detroit police are looking for this suspect in a non-fatal shooting. (Photo: Detroit police)

Detroit police are seeking help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

At about 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 8800 block of Greenfield, a 29-year old male victim was shot outside of a local business, police said.

The victim was in a white 2005 Pontiac Montana with six other occupants when the suspect began firing multiple shots and struck him, police said. The suspect then fled on foot.

Detroit police have released photos of the suspect.and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call the Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, 313-596-5604, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/31/suspect-non-fatal-shooting/3325285002/