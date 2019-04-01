Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley speak about their encounter with police while on a trip to Detroit, in their home, Saturday March 9, 2019, in Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Wagner and Mosley were in Detroit for a concert. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP)

An elected Pittsburgh area official who was arrested at a Detroit hotel last month after a confrontation with police received a $5,000 personal bond Monday.

The bond for Chelsa Wagner, Allegheny County controller, doesn't carry any travel restrictions, said prosecutors.

Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, appeared in 36th District Court Monday for a probable cause hearing, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Mosley also received a $5,000 bond with no travel restrictions.

The couple was arrested March 6 at the Westin Book Cadillac hotel.

Wagner, 41, who is charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police and one count of disorderly conduct, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 11.

Mosley, 42, who is charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, was scheduled for a pretrial conference on April 11.

The incident began after the couple attended a concert in Detroit and returned to their room at Westin Book Cadillac.

Mosley allegedly got into an argument with hotel staff that led to the police being called, said authorities.

When Mosley was handcuffed and brought to the couple's room, Wagner allegedly argued with police and accompanied them to the elevator.

Police then arrested Wagner, saying she placed her hands on an officer.

Wagner denies the claim, saying she was pushed by police.

The couple said they plan to sue the police and the hotel.

