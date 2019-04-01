Buy Photo Officials gather to launch the Be Counted Detroit Census 2020 project. (Photo: Louis Aguilar / The Detroit News)

Detroit - The city used a packed and passionate rally Monday to launch its effort to get citizens to fill out the U.S. Census 2020, the population count that determines how much federal funding the city receives for a wide range of programs.

The city of Detroit and more than 100 local partners are working to raise $3 million to fund the "Be Counted Detroit" campaign to boost the census response rate to 70 percent or better. In 2010, city participation fell to 64 percent. That was among the worst performances among major U.S. cities. Nonprofits, Detroit Public Schools, churches, businesses and other groups have signed on to the effort to help boost the number of Detroit residents who fill out the census.

Each uncounted Detroit resident represents a $1,800 annual loss to the city in federal funding, officials said. That adds up to a potential loss of hundreds of millions in federal funding lost for a decade

"There is nothing more important than ensuring that every Detroiter stand up and be counted," Mayor Mike Duggan told an estimated 300-plus people at the nonprofit Focus: HOPE. The event had the atmosphere of a fervent political rally, with poets, politicians and preachers all challenging the audience to help get the word out.

City resident Micheal Reyes, aka ReyesPoetry, wrote a poem for the event. “Be counted; be seen for our youth, elders, for those often marginalized and left out to the wayside. Be counted, bring dollars back to every barrio, every 'hood, every space too often not seen by blind eyes. “

U.S. Rep @RashidaTlaib talks of Washington efforts to make what she contends are barriers to get #Detroit residents counted in #Census2020@detroitnewspic.twitter.com/eR55zY4pod — Louis Aguilar (@LouisAguilar_DN) April 1, 2019

Historically, the census undercounts people of color, immigrants, young children and people living in poverty, officials said. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib contend the Trump administration has put up more barriers to keep Democratic-centric Detroit's population undercounted.

"Sen. Peters is right, (Trump) doesn't want us counted. In 2010, there were over 540 area Census offices. In 2020, they are only going to give us 248," Tlaib said. "I know about our city. When people say we can not do it, we show them we can. Out work the hate. Out work these kind of un-American policies that say that we don't count."

More than 2,000 workers will be hired to help encourage Detroit residents to fill out the census. The 2020 Census will be the first to rely heavily on online responses -- a move some fear will be another obstacle for some residents.

Detroit's population was 673,104, according to the latest census estimate, a decline of 2,376 residents. The drop is close to the previous year's loss of 2,770.

The Census population is used to determine how much federal funding Detroit will receive for such things as schools, road repairs, Head Start and Medicare/Medicaid to name a few programs.

