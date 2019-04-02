Body found after car fire on east side
Detroit — A body was found inside a car that was set ablaze Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.
The fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. on the 12400 block of Goulburn. That's south of East McNichols and west of Gratiot.
After the fire was extinguished, a body was found in the vehicle. Police say it's too early to describe race or gender of the deceased.
