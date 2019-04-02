Detroit — A body was found inside a car that was set ablaze Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. on the 12400 block of Goulburn. That's south of East McNichols and west of Gratiot.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was found in the vehicle. Police say it's too early to describe race or gender of the deceased.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/02/body-found-car-fire-east-side/3340730002/