A 30-year-old man was wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown district, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the victim and suspect were fighting in the 3800 block of Woodward at about 12:40 p.m. when the second man pulled out a handgun and shot him, said Officer Holly Lowe, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Medics rushed the 30-year-old to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Officers quickly arrested the suspect in the 4200 block of Woodward, about two blocks from the shooting scene near Orchestra Hall, and recovered the weapon, Lowe said.

The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old man, is expected to be arraigned within 72 hours, she said.

