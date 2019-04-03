Tiger fans wander outside Comerica Park after the Opening Day game in 2018 was postponed due to rain. There are showers in the forecast for this year's home opener Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The first home game of the season for the Detroit Tigers will likely be cold and wet, weather forecasters said Wednesday.

By the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, National Weather Service officials said, the temperature will be in the mid 40s with a strong chance of rain showers during the game.

The chance for rain increases from 25 percent to 40 percent shortly after game time, said meteorologist Alex Manion with the White Lake Township office.

"We're going to see below-normal temperatures with highs in the mid 40s and gusts up to 20 mph, so it won't be the most pleasant day," Manion said. "I would absolutely bring a poncho or a rain jacket because there will be rain around the area. The rain will be right at our doorstep for the game."

There's a low pressure front heading toward the region that is bringing the precipitation expected for Thursday, he said.

"In terms of the perfect baseball weather, it won't be there," Manion said.

For Friday, the temperatures jump to 55 degrees for a high. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 58. And Sunday will bring rain and higher temperatures up to 62.

