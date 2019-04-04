The boys are back in town!

The Detroit Tigers kick off their season at home today, and despite the less-than-perfect weather, fans are gathering in droves at Comerica Park and surrounding businesses and block parties.

The game kicks off at 1:10 p.m., but stick with us for updates from the scene as we celebrate the return of Tigers baseball to Detroit.

Buy Photo DJ L BooG spins danceable pop hits inside the tent party at Beacon Park ahead of the Tigers home opener. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Time to party

The tent at Beacon Park had several things going for it on Thursday morning. Besides being free to enter, the heated, clear-sided structure let the sunlight in. A big screen for the game was set up in front of plenty of couches, benches and high top tables.



DJ L BooG was spinning danceable pop hits inside while kids played on a bounce house and took pitches in an inflatable batting cage outside.



“We’re celebrating a win today,” said DJ L BooG. “Detroit, let’s go!”



The Beacon Park tent party runs through 6 p.m.

— Melody Baetens

Buy Photo Ashley Morgan of Oak Park and Bobby Webb of Allen Park attend Anchor Bar's grand reopening, which was set to coincide with the Tigers home opener. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

New season, new era

After being sold several months ago, long-standing sports hangout Anchor Bar held its grand reopening on Thursday to coincide with the Tigers home opener.

The bar has benefited from a cosmetic refresh of the walls, seating and light fixtures plus updates to sound system and menus. New owner Zaid Elia, who was on hand Thursday morning said he couldn’t sleep last night anticipating the day.

“Our Opening Day party is about me carrying the torch for (previous owner) Vaughn (Derderian) and his family,” said Elia, who wanted to preserve “the bones” of the Anchor and keep it an affordable spot. “I didn’t sleep all night because I was hoping I would open the doors and people would come in and be excited and the good thing is that they are.”

Ashley Morgan of Oak Park and Bobby Webb of Allen Park heard about the Anchor’s reopening party from Instagram.

“It’s really aesthetically pleasing,” Morgan said. “I love the staff. Everyone is really nice and talkative.”

Morgan said she loves the vibe downtown on Opening Day because everyone is in a good mood.

— Melody Baetens

Buy Photo Sylvie Demers of Highland Park pedals part-time for Motor City Pedicab and took the day off Thursday because she expected better business and tips during the Tigers home opener. (Photo: Neal Rubin / The Detroit News)

Take me out to the ballgame

Sylvie Demers of Highland Park pedals part-time for Motor City Pedicab.

She took the day off from her regular job, figuring the ballgame would be a tip-heavy event.

Bundled in a parka, scarf and hat, she was awaiting her first fare at Woodward and Gratiot. It arrived at 9:50: two women asking if they could get a lift to work a few blocks north.

“Sure!” said Demers, 28. A fare is a fare, and there would be other chances for the home opener to drive business.

— Neal Rubin

Buy Photo Dan Vought of Shelby Township, right, and his two children, Jacob, 17, and Alexis, 18 warm up with coffee ahead of the Detroit Tigers home opener on April 4, 2019. (Photo: Neal Rubin / The Detroit News)

Fun for the family

Dan Vought of Shelby Township has only missed two Opening Days since 2000 — one when he took his kids to Disney World, and last year when rotten weather forced a one-day postponement.

By the time the rescheduled game started, he was flying to San Antonio, Texas, to see Michigan play in college basketball’s Final Four.

Vought, 41, brought his kids for the first time Thursday, which presented a logistical problem at 9 a.m. Alexis, a student at Central Michigan University, is 18. Jacob is 17.

“What do you do when they’re not 21?” Vought asked. “We’re still figuring that out.”

To start with, each had a carry out cup of coffee. Alexis, wearing double layers but no jacket, was shivering anyway.

Vought offered her a sweatshirt. It was a kinder gesture than an I-told-you-so — “and besides, that way I don’t have to carry it.”

— Neal Rubin

