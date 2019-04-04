Start the party: 2019 Tigers home opener
Ezra Giraud, 18, of Flint, left, looks at his signed baseball while the Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos signs for other fans before the Tigers' home opener vs. the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Ezra Giraud, 18, of Flint, left, looks at his signed baseball while the Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos signs for other fans before the Tigers' home opener vs. the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lynn Weinert of Harrison Township smiles after it took a few times to get her ticket scanned from her phone after the gates open. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lynn Weinert of Harrison Township smiles after it took a few times to get her ticket scanned from her phone after the gates open. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daine Bayer, 10, of Toledo waits for his baseball to be signed by Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daine Bayer, 10, of Toledo waits for his baseball to be signed by Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Fox 2 reporter Woody Woodriffe, Tigers broadcasters Jack Morris, Matt Shepard, and Fox 2 reporter Ryan Ermanni welcome Craig Monroe wearing a some Opening Day fashion during a pregame show. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Fox 2 reporter Woody Woodriffe, Tigers broadcasters Jack Morris, Matt Shepard, and Fox 2 reporter Ryan Ermanni welcome Craig Monroe wearing a some Opening Day fashion during a pregame show. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A few players warm up, but no batting practice at Comerica Park as of 11 a.m. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A few players warm up, but no batting practice at Comerica Park as of 11 a.m. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario warms up before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario warms up before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire jokes around with Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario, not shown, before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire jokes around with Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario, not shown, before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Scott Fullerton of Garden City drinks homemade chicken noodle soup with family and friends in front of Comerica Park on Thursday morning, April 4, 2019, before the Detroit Tigers' 2019 home opener. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Scott Fullerton of Garden City drinks homemade chicken noodle soup with family and friends in front of Comerica Park on Thursday morning, April 4, 2019, before the Detroit Tigers' 2019 home opener. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The Comerica Park groundscrew pulls the tarp Thursday morning Tony Paul, Detroit News
The Comerica Park groundscrew pulls the tarp Thursday morning Tony Paul, Detroit News
From left, Anthony Ciotta; his wife, Olivia, both of Novi; his brother, Alan, of West Bloomfield; and their friend Joe Kennedy of Ferndale party in front of Comerica Park on Thursday morning before the Tigers' 2019 home opener. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
From left, Anthony Ciotta; his wife, Olivia, both of Novi; his brother, Alan, of West Bloomfield; and their friend Joe Kennedy of Ferndale party in front of Comerica Park on Thursday morning before the Tigers' 2019 home opener. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Bundled in a parka, scarf and hat, Sylvie Demers of Highland Park pedals people who want a lift to Comerica Park in her Motor City Pedicab. Neal Rubin, The Detroit News
Bundled in a parka, scarf and hat, Sylvie Demers of Highland Park pedals people who want a lift to Comerica Park in her Motor City Pedicab. Neal Rubin, The Detroit News
Shortly after 10 a.m., fans go through security at Comerica Park Gate B at East Adams and Witherell. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Shortly after 10 a.m., fans go through security at Comerica Park Gate B at East Adams and Witherell. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An airplane banner taking a swipe at Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, created by businessman and antagonist Robert Carmack, flies over Comerica Park Thursday. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An airplane banner taking a swipe at Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, created by businessman and antagonist Robert Carmack, flies over Comerica Park Thursday. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A banner created by Robert Carmack, businessman and antagonist of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, circles Comerica Park Thursday morning. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A banner created by Robert Carmack, businessman and antagonist of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, circles Comerica Park Thursday morning. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    The boys are back in town! 

    The Detroit Tigers kick off their season at home today, and despite the less-than-perfect weather, fans are gathering in droves at Comerica Park and surrounding businesses and block parties. 

    The game kicks off at 1:10 p.m., but stick with us for updates from the scene as we celebrate the return of Tigers baseball to Detroit. 

    Follow the live blog here once the game starts. 

    Time to party

    The tent at Beacon Park had several things going for it on Thursday morning. Besides being free to enter, the heated, clear-sided structure let the sunlight in. A big screen for the game was set up in front of plenty of couches, benches and high top tables.

    DJ L BooG was spinning danceable pop hits inside while kids played on a bounce house and took pitches in an inflatable batting cage outside.

    “We’re celebrating a win today,” said DJ L BooG. “Detroit, let’s go!”

    The Beacon Park tent party runs through 6 p.m.

    — Melody Baetens

    New season, new era

    After being sold several months ago, long-standing sports hangout Anchor Bar held its grand reopening on Thursday to coincide with the Tigers home opener.

    The bar has benefited from a cosmetic refresh of the walls, seating and light fixtures plus updates to sound system and menus. New owner Zaid Elia, who was on hand Thursday morning said he couldn’t sleep last night anticipating the day.

    “Our Opening Day party is about me carrying the torch for (previous owner) Vaughn (Derderian) and his family,” said Elia, who wanted to preserve “the bones” of the Anchor and keep it an affordable spot. “I didn’t sleep all night because I was hoping I would open the doors and people would come in and be excited and the good thing is that they are.”

    Ashley Morgan of Oak Park and Bobby Webb of Allen Park heard about the Anchor’s reopening party from Instagram.

    “It’s really aesthetically pleasing,” Morgan said. “I love the staff. Everyone is really nice and talkative.”

    Morgan said she loves the vibe downtown on Opening Day because everyone is in a good mood.

    — Melody Baetens

    Take me out to the ballgame 

    Sylvie Demers of Highland Park pedals part-time for Motor City Pedicab. 

    She took the day off from her regular job, figuring the ballgame would be a tip-heavy event. 

    Bundled in a parka, scarf and hat, she was awaiting her first fare at Woodward and Gratiot. It arrived at 9:50: two women asking if they could get a lift to work a few blocks north. 

    “Sure!” said Demers, 28. A fare is a fare, and there would be other chances for the home opener to drive business. 

    — Neal Rubin

    Fun for the family

    Dan Vought of Shelby Township has only missed two Opening Days since 2000 — one when he took his kids to Disney World, and last year when rotten weather forced a one-day postponement. 

    By the time the rescheduled game started, he was flying to San Antonio, Texas, to see Michigan play in college basketball’s Final Four. 

    Vought, 41, brought his kids for the first time Thursday, which presented a logistical problem at 9 a.m. Alexis, a student at Central Michigan University, is 18. Jacob is 17. 

    “What do you do when they’re not 21?” Vought asked. “We’re still figuring that out.”

    To start with, each had a carry out cup of coffee. Alexis, wearing double layers but no jacket, was shivering anyway. 

    Vought offered her a sweatshirt. It was a kinder gesture than an I-told-you-so — “and besides, that way I don’t have to carry it.”

    — Neal Rubin

    Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire met the media Thursday morning at Comerica Park, on Opening Day in Detroit. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

