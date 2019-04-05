Detroit man charged with wounding another in Midtown
A Detroit man has been charged with shooting and wounding another man in a midday shooting in Midtown.
Trevaun Marquise Pearson, 25, faces counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm in the Wednesday shooting of Kenneth Taylor-Riser, 30, of Detroit.
Detroit city transit officers found Riser lying in the street in the area of 3800 Woodward near Selden about 12:35 p.m. He had "significant facial injuries," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Medics took Riser to a hospital for treatment.
