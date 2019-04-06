2 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Detroit
Detroit — Two men are in critical condition Saturday night after an officer-involved shooting on the city's west side, police said.
Detroit police dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to the 23000 block of West Seven Mile Road on reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, the officers found two people fitting the description carrying a weapon, Detroit police said.
Officers said the suspect fired shots in the officer's direction and the officer returned fire, striking the suspects.
Both suspects were taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
No officers were injured in the shooting, and the incident is under investigation. No further information was released Saturday night.
