Police: Woman assaulted, struck by car on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find several people connected to a hit and run that left a woman critically injured Friday night on the city's west side.
A witness told investigators she saw three males assaulting the woman near the 15000 block of Greenlawn at about 8:45 p.m.
"Then the suspect vehicle drove south of Greenlawn (and) struck the victim," authorities said in a statement.
The suspects, police said, then fled the scene either on foot or in the suspect vehicle.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition Friday night.
Other details, including a description of the car and suspects, were not released.
Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
