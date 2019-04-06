Detroit police are working to find several people connected to a hit and run that left a woman critically injured Friday night on the city's west side.

A witness told investigators she saw three males assaulting the woman near the 15000 block of Greenlawn at about 8:45 p.m.

"Then the suspect vehicle drove south of Greenlawn (and) struck the victim," authorities said in a statement.

The suspects, police said, then fled the scene either on foot or in the suspect vehicle.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition Friday night.

Other details, including a description of the car and suspects, were not released.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

