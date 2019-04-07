The woman’s family was awakened by the sound of gunfire in the home, then found the victim, according to preliminary information. (Photo: File)

Detroit — A woman, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, was shot multiple times in the face at her home on Detroit’s west side early Sunday, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:45 a.m. on the 19000 block of Hartwell, just south of West Seven Mike and east of Schaefer.

The woman’s family was awakened by the sound of gunfire in the home, then found the victim, according to preliminary information.Medics transported her to an area hospital, and she’s listed in critical condition.

During the investigation, the victim’s family realized her gray 1998 Chrysler Concorde was missing. It has a Michigan license plate number of EAR 9741.

Police describe the suspect only as an “unknown male.”

