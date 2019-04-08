Detroit — Starting Monday, some 300 Lime scooters will be stationed in downtown Detroit, the company announced.

Detroit is the only city in Michigan where Lime scooters have a presence, according to its website.

People who can prove they receive state or federal public assistance can ride the scooters for half price via the Lime Access program, per the city of Detroit's website.

Lime's statement says it has a local team that collects and recharges the scooters each night, and sets them out again in the morning.

Electric scooters have become increasingly common in downtown Detroit in recent months.

Detroit is one of three cities that recently partnered with Lime and with North Carolina-based transportation data firm Passport Inc. to study where people are leaving the scooters and for how long, The News has reported.

The six-month analysis, which also is being conducted in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Omaha, Nebraska, seeks to develop ways in which policies can ensure all Detroiters have access to the micro-mobility machines.

The scooters have been controversial in some cities. In Beverly Hills, California, both Bird and Lime were banned for six months in July as its council wanted to address safety concerns and a lack of advanced planning. The companies were also temporarily banned in Denver while officials created a set of rules about where users could ride and park the scooters.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/08/300-lime-scooters-come-downtown-detroit/3397940002/