Oakland Township — A 70-year-old Oakland Township man died Saturday afternoon after being hit by a turkey and crashing into a guardrail as he rode his motorcycle, police said.

The crash took place about 12:50 p.m. Saturday on westbound Stoney Creek Road near North Rochester Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that as the victim rode his 2005 Triumph motorcycle, "several turkeys began to cross Stoney Creek Road in front of him," and that one of them took flight and hit the man in the chest.

The victim lost control of his bike and hit a guardrail post. On impact, his left leg was severed below the knee.

Medics transported him to McLaren Oakland, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the victim wore a helmet and protective clothing, and that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

