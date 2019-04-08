Detroit — Two girls, 4 and 9 years old, are listed in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle early Monday morning in a car crash on Detroit's east side.

The crash took place about 2:35 a.m. in the area of Chalmers and Eastwood, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of East Seven Mile, east of Gratiot.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was driving a green 2007 Dodge Caravan with the two girls as passengers. Police say that as she was headed west on Eastwood, she crashed into a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was headed north on Chalmers.

The Jeep rolled over on impact, while the Caravan suffered significant damage. Witnesses told police they saw two people flee the Jeep.

The 29-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries, but both girls are in critical condition, and police are still looking to find the occupants of the other vehicle.

