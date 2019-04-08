Detroit — A 70-year-old man was shot early Monday morning during a confrontation with a visitor at his home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 4:35 a.m. on the 9900 block of Mansfield, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Plymouth Road and west of Greenfield.

Police say the shooter, a 16-year-old male, was visiting a relative of the older man when the two began to argue.

The confrontation turned physical, and the 70-year-old man was shot. He died at the scene.

Police say the shooter fled the scene with the weapon used in the shooting.

