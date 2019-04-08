Buy Photo Two 19-year-old men who stepped outside when they heard the gunshots were struck. A third also was hit in his left thigh, authorities said. (Photo: The Detroit News)

One man was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting Monday on Detroit's west side, police said.

A witness overheard a passenger in one of two vehicles driving in the 13000 block of Stoepel about 5 p.m. say "There he is," investigators said in a statement.

The green Nissan and a blue, older model Jeep Cherokee, each with three to four males inside, continued down the street and started firing, according to the release.

Two 19-year-old men who stepped outside when they heard the gunshots were struck. A third also was hit in his left thigh, authorities said.

One man was pronounced dead. Two others were hospitalized in stable condition late Monday.

Police were searching for the assailant or assailants.

Anyone with information about the incident or their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



