2 die after car hits tree, catches fire on 8 Mile
Detroit — A man and a woman, both unidentified, died early Tuesday morning on Eight Mile on Detroit's west side after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a tree.
The vehicle caught fire after the crash, police said.
At about 12:15 a.m., a woman lost control of her gray 2003 Audi allroad before hitting the tree at Eight Mile and Wyoming, witnesses told police.
Both she and the male passenger died from their injuries. The Wayne County medical examiner will determine their cause of death.
