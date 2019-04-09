Detroit — A 41-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being hit by an older model Cadillac as he rode his motorcycle on Detroit's west side, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 12:15 a.m. in the area of Puritan and Lindsay, which is east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a blue, older model Cadillac struck the biker in the intersection, then left the scene.

The Cadillac suffered damage on its driver's side.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

