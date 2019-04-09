Detroit — Crime Stoppers of Michigan is seeking tips for information in the April 2018 death of a 28-year-old man slain on the city's east side.

Jumar Elmore-Reeves (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Jumar Elmore-Reeves was found dead 9:30 p.m. on April 2, 2018, lying in the street at East Ferry and Jos. Campau, shot multiple times.

His family last heard from him the night before. Police identified the victim using his fingerprints.

Family members tell Crime Stoppers that Elmore-Reeves had earned his GED and was working for a steel company when he was killed.

Tipsters can offer information to Crime Stoppers while remaining anonymous by calling 800-SPEAK-UP. Those calls go to a center in Canada, which does not have caller ID.

