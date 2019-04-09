The demolition program came under scrutiny in the fall 2015 amid concerns over bidding practices and soaring costs. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — A man accused of rigging bids to demolish homes in the city in exchange for more than $372,000 in bribes pleaded guilty Tuesday, the first conviction in a years-long investigation into whether federal funds were misspent instead of helping revive Detroit neighborhoods.

Anthony DaGuanno, a 61-year-old New Baltimore resident and a former Adamo Group senior estimator, faces up to 30 months in federal prison and forfeiture of the bribe money. He received the bribes from an unidentified contractor in exchange for helping the contractor receive demolition jobs worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, federal prosecutors said.

His guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts marks the start of a flurry of activity in the case.

"I accepted money for disclosing bid information to a subcontractor so he could submit a lower bid," DaGuanno, dressed in a short-sleeve blue shirt and khaki pants, told the judge.

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bond and will be sentenced Aug. 15.

DaGuanno pleaded guilty one day after prosecutors unsealed charges against him and a second man, Aradondo Haskins, 48, of Detroit, a former Adamo Group estimator who later worked for the Detroit Building Authority until 2016. He received $25,500 in payments from an unidentified contractor between 2014 and 2015, according to the government.

Anthony DaGuanno, left, and Aradondo Haskins.

Haskins will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to plead guilty at 3 p.m.

The bribe money DaGuanno received is gone. He is broke and received a court-appointed lawyer three months ago.

The plea deal does not require DaGuanno to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, his lawyer, Richard Helfrick, told reporters.

"He cooperated in the sense that he pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility," Helfrick said. "But they have not asked him to testify against anyone."

The charges against two former employees of prominent contractor Adamo Group allege a pattern of corruption involving contractors and dozens of secret payoffs amidst an unprecedented plan to remove thousands of dangerous, blighted structures in a city decimated by the Great Recession.

The city has received almost $259 million in mostly federal funds in the last six years and removed more than 11,000 structures under the federal program but questions about whether the money was misspent have clouded Mayor Mike Duggan's two terms in office.

The conspiracy dates to January 2010 — before the start of the federal demolition program and Duggan's first term — and continued until three months ago, in January, prosecutors said.

The charges Monday are the latest corruption scandal to engulf Detroit City Hall in the six years since former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was sentenced in a racketeering and bribery scheme. Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland is awaiting trial in a separate bribery conspiracy.

DaGuanno was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, a five-year felony.

Haskins was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services fraud, a felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

