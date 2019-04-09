Detroit — A 30-year-old woman faces a charge of second-degree murder, among others, in the shooting death of her boyfriend Saturday morning at their home on Detroit's west side.

The fatal shooting took place early in the morning of April 6 at the couple's home on the 7300 block of Westwood, police said. That's north of West Warren and east of Evergreen.

Details of the circumstances that day were not immediately available. The victim is a 30-year-old man, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

Nakyrra Hogan (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The suspect, Nakyrra Hogan, faces five felony charges: second-degree murder, evidence tampering, lying to police, and two counts of felony firearm.

Hogan was denied bond at her arraignment Monday, and will remain at Wayne County Jail.

She's due for a probable cause conference on April 18, and a preliminary examination on April 25, both before 36th District Judge William McConico.

