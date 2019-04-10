Toddler run over after falling out of U-Haul in Detroit
A 2-year-old boy was injured Tuesday after falling out of a U-Haul truck on Detroit's north side, police said.
The toddler was riding unsecured in the truck with his grandmother on East Seven Mile near Buffalo at about 4 p.m. when he opened the door and fell out, investigators said in a statement.
"The truck rolled over the child, causing injury to his arm," the notice read.
The grandmother took the toddler to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition late Tuesday, police said.
