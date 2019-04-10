Buy Photo Construction crews work on the retaining wall along I-94 near Concord Avenue in Detroit, Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 94 will be closed over the weekend between Interstate 75 and the Lodge Freeway to enable crews to demolish an overpass, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

The Brush Street bridge is being demolished so it can be completely replaced. The replacement project will cost $11.6 million, according to MDOT.

Weather permitting, the closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

As part of the work, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed for as long as it takes to replace the bridge. The ramps will close at 9 p.m. Friday and are expected to reopen in November.

The Brush Street overpass work is part of MDOT's $64 million project to upgrade 25 miles of I-94 between Conner Street in Detroit and Interstate 275 in western Wayne County. Under the project, MDOT plans to repair or replace 67 bridges, make concrete repairs and perform other work along the stretch of freeway.

During this weekend's closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be rerouted to southbound Interstate 75 and westbound Interstate 96 to get back on westbound I-94. Meanwhile, eastbound I-94 traffic will have to use eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 to get back on to eastbound I-94.

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott to John R. Street and all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street, which is west of Warren Avenue, to the Lodge.

However, the northbound and southbound Lodge Freeway ramps to westbound I-94 will remain open. The eastbound I-94 ramps to northbound and southbound M-10 will also be open for local traffic.

