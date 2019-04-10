Buy Photo Mayor Mike Duggan addresses the media one day after federal investigators secured guilty pleas from two men in a lengthy criminal investigation into the city's demolition program. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is addressing the media one day after federal investigators secured guilty pleas from two men in a lengthy criminal investigation into the city's demolition program.

The Department of Justice signaled Tuesday that it doesn't expect to bring more charges against public officials for wrongdoing in the effort that's awarded the city about $259 million to tear down more than 11,000 blighted homes.

The rare declaration came without explanation in a press release regarding the guilty pleas from two men who admitted to accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of bribes and rigging bids. That likely means bid-rigging allegations against officials in the Mike Duggan administration will not face further scrutiny.

The federal government, in a joint Tuesday statement with the federal watchdog agency investigating the program, emphasized the prosecution "serves as a warning" to public officials, but added the government "does not anticipate charging any additional public officials."

Late Tuesday, city spokesman John Roach said the administration was "grateful" to the federal agencies for the "thorough investigation."

The government’s statement that no more politicians would be charged is an unusual courtesy for public officials embroiled in a federal criminal investigation, but not a first.

In February 2015, a three-year investigation of Wayne County government ended after federal prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges against former Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano and two former high-ranking deputies, making a similar statement.

On Tuesday, two former employees of the prominent demolition firm Adamo appeared in federal court in Detroit to enter their guilty pleas.

Anthony DaGuanno, 61, of New Baltimore, is charged with accepting bribes and rigging bids.

A second defendant, Aradondo Haskin, who spent time working for the city's Building Authority, is also accused of pocketing cash from the same contractor as DaGuanno.

Federal prosecutors had shielded the accused bribe payer's identity in court records, referring to the company simply as "Contractor A."

But in a twist on Tuesday, Haskins unmasked the company that allegedly paid nearly $400,000 in bribes to secure demolition contracts funded with federal money.

While pleading guilty, Haskins identified the bribe payer as Rich Berg, an executive with the Detroit firm Environmental Specialty Services. Berg and attorneys for the company have not responded to requests for comment.

In 2015, the company was awarded $545,000 in federally funded work from the Detroit Land Bank for asbestos abatement involving 55 properties, according to the land bank.

That does not account for any federal dollars they may have received as a subcontractor under the program.

The criminal charges are the first in the long-running investigation that came about after concerns were raised in the fall of 2015 over questionable bidding practices and spiraling costs.

The conspiracy dates to January 2010 — before the start of the federal demolition program and Duggan's first term — and continued through January 2019, federal prosecutors contend.

Haskins served as field operations manager for the Detroit Building Authority, which oversaw the demolition program in Detroit. He admitted Tuesday to receiving $26,500 in bribes.

The $372,000 in bribes DaGuanno received, meanwhile, is gone, and he appeared in court with a taxpayer-funded lawyer.

Both face up to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. They were released on $10,000 unsecured bond and will be sentenced in August.

DaGuanno was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, a five-year felony. Haskins was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services fraud, a felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

The federal complaints against Haskins and DuGuanno note investigators concluded that the city and Adamo had no knowledge of the scheme.

A 2016 audit of federal demolition dollars commissioned by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority raised the prospect of bid rigging and collusion, chiefly in cited email correspondence between Haskins and an asbestos survey company.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which administers funding for the program through its Michigan Homeowner Assistance Nonprofit Housing Corp., said late Tuesday that it will conduct a review of how much it has reimbursed the land bank for invoices submitted by Environmental Specialty Services.

