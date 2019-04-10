Three Detroiters face felony charges after allegedly being caught with 250 grams of heroin at a traffic stop on Ohio earlier this month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The traffic stop took place April 1 at 6:36 p.m. in Scioto County. A state trooper pulled over a 2018 Nissan Sentra, with Connecticut license plates, for a lane violation on U.S. 23.

But the Sentra allegedly fled the scene during the stop.

Police gave chase, but during the pursuit the drugs were allegedly tossed out the window.

In the end, the trio "voluntarily surrendered," police say, and were arrested.

The suspects are Divine Gunn, 22; Heywood Bell, 44; and Anthony Garland, 51. All face the same charges: possession of heroin, trafficking in drugs and failure to comply with an order. All face up to 25 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000, if convicted.

A picture of the allegedly seized drugs is available via the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Facebook page:

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/10/police-250-grams-heroin-seized-3-detroiters/3423387002/