Police describe David White as a suspect in the case. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking a person in a fatal shooting during a break-in on the city's west side.

The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 9000 block of Mansfield.

A 70-year-old man was fatally shot in his home during a break-in.

While the person was inside of the home, he struggled with the victim, wrestling the gun away from him and fatally shot him, police said.

Police are looking for David White, whom they described as a suspect in a news release.

If anyone has any information about the crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-5634 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

