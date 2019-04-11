Detroit — After a 40-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning on Detroit's west side, he drove himself home before calling for medical attention, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m., said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman. It reportedly happened on the 10000 block of Schoolcraft at Wyoming.

But it was at the victim's home, on the 13000 block of Cherrylawn, about a half-mile southeast of the shooting scene, that medics found the man, who had driven himself home at first.

No detailed description of the shooter is available, and the victim was "vague" on the circumstances preceding the shooting, police said. He is listed in stable condition.

