Police are seeking this man in a Friday night stabbing in the Greektown neighborhood of downtown Detroit. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed Friday evening in the Greektown area of downtown.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was last seen fleeing the area and getting on to the People Mover. He is described as being in his 30s and wearing a tan Carhartt jacket.

The stabbing occurred outside at about 7:05 p.m. in the 500 block on Monroe. The victim and the suspect got into a verbal dispute before the suspect stabbed him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at (313) 596-5300 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

