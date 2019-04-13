Police are also searching for this suspect. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Detroit police are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was left in a car when it was taken Saturday on the city's west side.

Police said the incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. when the mother went into the New Urban Beauty Supply Store located in the 15000 block of Joy Road.

Her son was left in the car when the suspect entered her vehicle and escaped with the child inside, police said.

The vehicle, a tan 2014 Ford Fusion with heavy damage to the driver's side was found in the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick. The child was not in the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was recovered, but the child was not inside. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Michigan State Police was also notified

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black skull cap and black sweatpants with stripes along the sides of the legs.

The victim, Darnell Rutlege is described as 3 - 4 feet tall, medium complexion, with short, sandy brown colored hair. He is wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a red T-shirt underneath, navy blue sweatpants and boot style braces on his legs.

If anyone has seen Darnell Rutledge, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5600 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/04/13/detroit-police-search-child-abducted-car-theft/3459143002/